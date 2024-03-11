KP CM condemns Board Bazar blast, seeks report from IGP

PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Ghandapur on Sunday condemns blast in Board Ba­zar on main University Road and direct­ed Inspector General of Police to submit a complete report of the bomb blast in which two persons were killed and an­other injured.

Talking to media persons at the site of the bomb blast, SSP Operation Kashif Af­tab Abbasi said that investigation is be­ing conducted to ascertain whether it was a suicide bomber on a motorcycle with a facilitator or the explosive mate­rial was being carried to one place from other for a major blast planning.

“We are working on it,” he said. SSP op­erations Kashif Aftab Abbasi disclosed that 4 to 5kg explosives have been used and the investigation is going on, however, it is known that explosive materials were being transferred from one place to another.

What was the target, the investigation is going on, he said. However, the names of the accused are not being disclosed, SSP Operations said.

He said two persons on a motorcycle were killed in the explosion while one was injured and the motorcyclists are be­ing identified.

The motorcycle was going from Board Bazaar to Nasir Bagh, he added.

He said injured person is undergoing treatment at Khyber Teaching Hospital and initially, the explosion seems to be suicide but investigation is going on.

Soon after the blast, the police and of­ficials of the security forces cordoned off the area while the Rescue 1122 ambu­lances reached the spot as soon as the information was received. According to preliminary and unconfirmed reports, a motorcycle exploded in which two peo­ple were killed and another injured, Res­cue 1122 officials said.

The officials of Rescue 1122 shifted the injured person to Khyber Teaching Hospital.

Board Bazar attackers were wanted terrorists: CTD Report

The Counter Terrorism Department has identified the killed suicide bomber and three other terrorists involved in Board Bazar suicide blast, said CTD in its prelim­inary report issued here on Sunday.

The terrorists killed in the motorcycle blast were carrying 5kg of explosives to their target, the official of the CTD said in the report. The dead terrorist suicide bomber belonged to Dir and was tempo­rary residing in Peshawar’s Tehkal area.

The suicide bomber was identified as Mohammad Salman, the other was iden­tified as Aamir. The name of the injured terrorist was Usman, who is uncon­scious. Further investigation would im­mediately be started, the report said.

The motorcycle’s chassis number, identity card and madrassa card of ter­rorists have been recovered as all three terrorists were riding a motorcycle, the report revealed.