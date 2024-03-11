Monday, March 11, 2024
Kyiv air force says downed 35 Russian drones across Ukraine overnight

March 11, 2024
KYIV  -  Kyiv said Sunday that it downed 35 Russian drones across Ukraine, including in the capital region, and that a strike on an eastern town wounded at least nine peo­ple. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has dragged on for more than two years. 

Ukraine said that the drone attacks were launched at central and southern regions, while the eastern Kharkiv and Do­netsk region were targeted by missile strikes. 

“As a result of combat op­erations, 35 ‘Shaheds’ were shot down” over 10 regions, the air force said on social media. It said the drones were downed in the cen­tral regions of Kyiv, Vinnyt­sia, Cherkasy and Dniprop­etrovsk as well as southern regions of Odesa, Kher­son and Mykolaiv. Further west, the regions of Zhyto­myr and Khmelnytsky were also hit by drone attacks.

In the embattled Donetsk region, officials said a Rus­sian missile strike hit the town of Myrnograd. 

“Russians shelled Myrnograd with 3 S-300 missiles: at least 9 peo­ple were wounded, includ­ing 1 teenager,” the head of the Donetsk region, Vadym Filashkin, said on social media. He added that “nine high-rise buildings” were damaged. Officials pub­lished images of a tall res­idential building that had blackened walls, with de­stroyed cars and debris outside it.

