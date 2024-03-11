Lesco detects 469 power pilferers in 24 hours

LAHORE - The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 469 connec­tions from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 178th day of anti-power theft campaign. A LESCO spokesman told the media here on Sun­day that the company also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 215 FIRs were registered in respective police stations. On the 178th consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections 14 were commercial, three agricultural and 452 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 324,337 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 9.744 million. Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he explained that LESCO charged Rs 300,000 detection bill to an electricity pilferer in Batapur area; Rs 171,000 detection bill to a power pilferer in Misri Shah area, Rs 170,000 detection bill to another electricity thief also in Misri Shah area, and Rs 150,000 fine in the form of detection bill to a cus­tomer stealing electricity in Parani area. During the 178 days of the grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman men­tioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 62,263 power connections and 58,253 FIRs have been registered against elec­tricity thieves in the relevant police sta­tions, while 19,975 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 80,460,748 detection units worth Rs 3,065,360,623 to all the power pilferers.

LESCO PLAN FOR RAMAZAN FINALISED

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) has prepared a plan to provide uninterrupted power supply to domestic consumers during Sehr and Iftar timing in Ramazan, sources told APP on Sunday.

On the instructions of the Ministry of Power Division, Lesco has completed arrangements for Ramazan. Lesco has also established a control room at its headquarters for system monitoring. All officers concerned would be present in the control room during Sehr and Iftar, while a notification had also been issued to form a separate team for monitoring the power control room. A separate team of Grid System Operation Circle has also been formed and orders have been is­sued to ensure additional trolley trans­formers in subdivisions and to replace faulty transformers within three hours, sources added.