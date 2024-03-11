In the harsh waters near Keti Bandar, tragedy has woven a tapestry of despair as 14 fishermen are tragically lost at sea. This incident is a stark reminder of the dangers faced by those who venture into the tumultu­ous waters in pursuit of their livelihoods. The urgency of rescue efforts cannot be overstated; every moment lost in this desperate search is a po­tential sentence to an oceanic grave.

The ongoing search operation, led by the Pakistan Navy, Maritime Security Agencies, and Edhi Foundation, paints a picture of unity in the face of adver­sity. MNA Agha Rafiullah’s call for collaboration with Indian authorities re­flects a demand for an all-hands-on-deck approach. The unpredictable tides know no borders, and neither should our efforts to find these missing lives.

Yet, despite these commendable efforts, the failure to locate the missing individuals is not just disappointing but deeply troubling. Families, particu­larly those in Ibrahim Hyderi, endure an agonising wait for any news of their loved ones. Kamal Shah from the Pakistan Fisherfolk Forum rightly voices fears that high waves might have swept the fishermen into India’s territorial waters, heightening the anguish among relatives.

Fishermen, integral contributors to the national economy, bear the brunt of such tragedies. Kamal Shah’s assertion that these hardworking individ­uals contribute billions in taxes should serve as a wake-up call to authori­ties. The absence of official condolences or representatives meeting with the families is not just a lapse in empathy but an unacceptable oversight. Offi­cials must bridge this gap, extending solace to distressed families and assur­ing them that their concerns are not falling on deaf ears.

Looking ahead, the urgency and determination with which search and rescue efforts are conducted must be relentless. The government, in collaboration with relevant agencies, must prioritise providing comprehensive support to the af­fected families, both emotionally and practically. Exploring all possible avenues, including cooperation with Indian authorities, is not just a suggestion but a mandate to leave no stone unturned in the quest to find the missing fishermen.

The search and rescue efforts must go beyond bureaucratic hurdles and political games. Every passing moment is a potential missed opportunity to reunite families and alleviate the distress gripping these families. It is time to navigate these troubled waters with a collective determination that matches the force of the very sea we seek to conquer.