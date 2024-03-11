The relentless surge in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices ahead of Ramadan is a harsh reminder of the systemic failures plaguing both consumers and regulatory bodies the nation as of late. As the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) struggles in its attempts to rein in prices, households are left reeling from the finan­cial strain, with Ramadan closely approaching on the horizon.

Ogra’s futile attempt to set a standard price of Rs. 257.59 per kilo­gram for March has been laughably ineffective. Market prices have soared well beyond this mark, averaging around Rs. 310 per kilogram nationwide, and reaching even more exorbitant levels in certain re­gions. The bleak reality is that ordinary citizens are being squeezed dry, forced to fork out up to Rs. 4,000 for a single domestic cylinder.

Industry stakeholders and importers have engaged in a shameful blame game, each pointing fingers while Pakistanis bear the brunt of their greed. Importers, with their dishonest tactics and black mar­keting schemes, are shamelessly exploiting regulatory loopholes to line their pockets. The closure of local LPG plants has only exacer­bated this issue, leaving the country at the mercy of importers who prioritise profit over people.

While supply disruptions due to adverse weather conditions and border strikes have undoubtedly played a role, they are merely the tip of the iceberg. Political instability and regulatory ineptitude have created the perfect breeding ground for price manipulation and ex­ploitation. It is a disgrace that in a country where millions struggle to make ends meet, regulatory authorities like Ogra are rendered pow­erless in the face of rampant profiteering. Efforts to address sup­ply issues are commendable, but they barely scratch the surface of the problem. What we need now is a seismic shift in regulatory ap­proach, one that prioritises the welfare of citizens over the interests of a few importers and their greed. Ogra’s reliance on deputy com­missioners is now nothing more than an admission of defeat.

It is time for decisive action to rein in price manipulation and en­sure fair pricing for all. As the holy month of Ramadan approaches, we cannot forget those who are struggling to put food on the table, whilst allowing others to line their pockets at their expense.