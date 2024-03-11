Mac Allister penalty earns 1-1 draw for Liverpool in Man City thriller

LIVERPOOL - Alexis Mac Allister fired home a second-half penalty as Liverpool claimed a point against Manches­ter City in a breathless 1-1 Premier League blockbuster at Anfield on Sunday that left Arsenal top of the table. Liverpool are second, level on 64 points with the Gunners who lead on goal difference, with 10 games remaining of a thrilling three-way title race. Holders City, who are unbeaten in 21 games across all competitions, are third on 63. Arsenal climbed top with their 2-1 win against Brentford on Sat­urday. City looked poised to hand manager Pep Guardiola his second victory in nine trips to the cauldron of Anfield when John Stones lost his marker to tap in Kevin De Bruyne’s corner from close range in the 23rd minute. Stones leapt onto the bar­rier in front of the visitors’ fans and shook both fists in celebration.

Yet the cheers were deafening when Mac Allister slotted home from the penalty spot past Eder­son in the 50th minute after the keeper had sent Darwin Nunez fly­ing through the air with a rash chal­lenge in the box. Ederson received treatment after the tackle and was replaced by Stefan Ortega a couple of minutes later. “We had very good chances, unfortunately we couldn’t get the winner but overall bitter­sweet,” Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk told Sky Sports. “Based on the second half you feel we should have won it, but they hit the post as well. It was so close. “Manchester City have been very successful with the titles they have won and every game we have played against each other has been very intense,” he added. “To come away with a point is not a bad situation and we have to focus on what’s next. We just have to enjoy the ride.”

Buoyed by the goal, and the re­turn of their talisman Mohamed Salah from injury as a 61st-minute substitute, Liverpool kept pressing. Luis Diaz had a couple of terrific chances within the same minute, launching the ball wide of the goal in a one-on-one with Ortega, and he was then stopped by Kyle Walker when he seemingly had the goal at his mercy. City’s Jeremy Doku hit the post against the run of play in a frantic final few minutes, and then Liverpool screamed for a penalty after Doku’s reckless tackle on Mac Allister in the box, but the officials disagreed and the VAR did not send the referee to have a second look af­ter checking the decision. The match was likely the last Premier League meeting for Guardiola and Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp, who plans to leave the club at the season’s end. Klopp and Guardiola shared a long embrace after the full-time whistle.

