Man gunsdown wife over domestic dispute

MULTAN - A man shot and allegedly killed his wife over a domestic dis­pute in the limits of Jatoi police station. According to Rescue officials, there was a domestic dispute between a couple in Tehsil Jatoi Muzaffargarh area. On the incident day, the husband Abdul Rauf went to the in-laws and killed his wife by opening fire on her. Rescue 1122 shifted the body to Tehsil headquarters hospi­tal Jatoi after covering the body with a dead sheet in the presence of police.The deceased was identified as 26-year-old Saira Bibi W/o Abdul Rauf resident of Teh­sil Jatoi. The police have registered the case and started an investigation into the incident.