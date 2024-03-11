Monday, March 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Man gunsdown wife over domestic dispute

Agencies
March 11, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MULTAN   -   A man shot and allegedly killed his wife over a domestic dis­pute in the limits of Jatoi police station. According to Rescue officials, there was a domestic dispute between a couple in Tehsil Jatoi Muzaffargarh area. On the incident day, the husband Abdul Rauf went to the in-laws and killed his wife by opening fire on her. Rescue 1122 shifted the body to Tehsil headquarters hospi­tal Jatoi after covering the body with a dead sheet in the presence of police.The deceased was identified as 26-year-old Saira Bibi W/o Abdul Rauf resident of Teh­sil Jatoi. The police have registered the case and started an investigation into the incident.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1710059159.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024