Minister highlights benefits of public-private partnerships in health sector

Staff Reporter
March 11, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education, Khawaja Salman Rafique, emphasized the vital role of public-private partnerships in Paki­stan’s healthcare system during his visit to a free medical camp organized by the Alfalah Foundation Pakistan on Sunday. Assessing the provision of medical facilities at the camp, the provincial minister commended the administration of Alfalah Foundation Pakistan for their efforts in organizing the event, which aimed to provide free medical services to the residents of Salamatpura, here. “I congratulate the administration of Alfalah Foundation Pakistan on organizing the free medi­cal camp for the citizens,” stated Min­ister Rafique.

Staff Reporter

