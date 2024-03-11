Minor boy falls to death from rooftop during kite-flying

FAISALABAD - A minor boy was died after falling from rooftop while flying a kite in the area of Sadar Jaranwala police station.

A Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that seven-year-old Subhan Arshad of Chak No. 68-GB Ramgarh was flying kite on his roof­top at Satiana Road Jaranwala when he accidentally slipped and fell on the ground.

As a result, he received serious inju­ries and died on-the-spot before get­ting any kind of medical assistance.

The police handed over the body to his relatives for burial after complet­ing legal requirements, he added.

FESCO TO ENSURE UNINTERRUPT­ED POWER SUPPLY IN RAMAZAN

Faisalabad Electric Supply Compa­ny (FESCO) Chairman Board of Direc­tors (BoDs) Malik Tahsin Awan said on Sunday operational preparations had been completed across its re­gion to ensure uninterrupted power supply to consumers during the holy month of Ramazan as well as during the upcoming summer season.

He said no load management would be done on all FESCO feeders in its eight districts including Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Sar­godha, Khushab, Mianwali and Bhak­kar, especially during Sehar, Iftar and Taraweeh hours.

While addressing a review meeting of Superintending Engineers and Ex­ecutive Engineers of Operation Circles at FESCO headquarters, Malik Tahsin said no effort would be spared to en­sure uninterrupted power supply to household consumers during Sehar, Iftar and Taraweeh.

Briefing the meeting, Chief Execu­tive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engineer Muhammad Amir said that a special desk/control room had been set up in eight districts of FESCO region to monitor provision of uninterrupted power supply during the month of fasting while the duties of various of­ficers had been assigned in the special control room for monitoring trans­mission of electricity at the time of Sehar and Iftar.

SE First Circle Faisal Shafi Rana, SE Second Circle Syed Saleem Shah, SE Toba Tek Singh Circle Misbahul Islam, Director Material Management Kashif Kaleem, Company Secretary Abid Ra­sheed, Staff Officer to Chairman Mu­hammad Talha were also present. The officers of other districts joined the meeting through video-link.