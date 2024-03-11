Monday, March 11, 2024
Most Arab countries set to begin holy month of Ramadan on Monday

Anadolu
8:58 AM | March 11, 2024
Most Arab countries on Monday are set to celebrate the first day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

After the new moon was sighted on Sunday, religious authorities in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates announced that observation of the fasting month will begin on Monday.

Muslims in Egypt, Bahrain, Lebanon, Palestine, Iraq, and Sudan will do the same.

The fasting month, however, will begin on Tuesday in Jordan and Oman as the new moon was not signed on Sunday.

During Ramadan, Muslims normally abstain from food, drink, and smoking from sunup to sunset.

Throughout the course of the fasting month, Muslims are urged to perform extra prayers, especially at night; recite the Quran; give to the poor; and refrain from misdeeds.

