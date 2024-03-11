Nine die in separate road accidents in Sindh

KARACHI - As many as nine people were killed while over a dozen were seriously injured in two accidents in Nawabshah, Larkana on Sunday. According to details, six persons were killed while 15 were seriously injured when a Datsun pickup, carrying wedding guests, collided with a truck on the National Highway in tehsil Qazi Ahmad of Nawabshah.
The dead and the injured were shifted to tehsil headquarter hospital, Qazi Ahmad. Police said that women and children were among the dead and the injured. In another incident, three persons were killed in a head-on collision between motorcycle and tractor-trolly.
According to details the employee of town committee, Ahmed Ali Kheiro, died along with his innocent 4-year-old son Sajan Ali and 6-year-old daughter Bisma on the spot and his wife was injured.
On the information of the incident, the police of the airport of Moen Jo Daro Police Station and the near-by villagers reached the place of the incident and shifted the deceased to the hospital to Dokri Tulka hospital After taking necessary action, the hospital administration handed over the deceased to the relatives.
In this regard, the relatives said that in the morning, the deceased Ahmed Ali Kheiro was going from the village to the city with his innocent childrens and wife when he had a terrible collision with a high-speed tractor trolley coming from Cross road between Badah Town and Radhan road as a result of which 3 people died and deceased person wife injured in the accident. while the tractor driver escaped after the accident.
On the other hand, the residents of the area alleged that Moin Jo Daro, Badah and Radhan road has become very poor and unusable for the last two years. They said that due to the bad condition of the road, accidents and robberies have become the norms. They demanded to take notice and take action against the officials of roads department.
Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday took notice of a passenger van accident in Nawabshah and expressed his grief and sorrow over the loss of five precious lives and eight injured persons in the incident.
The Chief Minister said that he was deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the road accident, according to the CM’s spokesman. He directed the district administration to immediately transfer the injured persons to the hospital. He further directed that every kind of support should be given to the families of the passengers.