No honeymoon for Shehbaz, this time

ISLAMABAD - The PDM parties ousted PTI’s Im­ran Khan as Pakistan’s Prime Minister via a parliamentary vote on April 10, 2022. He lost a no-confidence vote in his leadership following days of drama just to let the PMD bloc rule the country for the over 16-month-long remaining tenure of the parliament.

Khan, nonetheless, claimed that there was a US-led conspiracy to re­move him because of his refusal to stand with Washington on the issues involving Russia and China.

Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif was then chosen as the new prime minister who said Paki­stan and its parliament were “finally freed from a serious crisis”. He also congratu­lated the Pakistani nation on a “new dawn”, in a tweet. The nation couldn’t see general elections within the 90 days even after the expiry of the parliament.

Then, the caretakers, who lived more than normal life, took over. They were also considered to be a continuation of the previous PDM government. In the meanwhile, Imran Khan survived an assassi­nation bid, a barrage of over 180 legal challeng­es and what not. In the run-up to the elections, his party was fractured, his iconic ‘Bat’ symbol was snatched and his candidates were left with no op­tion but to stand independently. In the last week of the elections alone, he received prison sentences totalling 31 years for corruption, leaking state se­crets, and having an “un-Islamic” marriage.

Imran Khan was not on the Feb 8 ballot yet the results suggested that he was out of sight but not out of mind. He was out but not down. The PTI emerged against all odds and secured a large num­ber of votes across the country. Khan is currently languishing in Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

After the Feb 8 elections, Shehbaz Sharif was, again, elected prime minister of the country. This is his second term at the helm. So, Shehbaz, then PDM and again Shehbaz makes it almost 22 months in succession with PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif, one way or the other, taking the leading role in the country’s governance. Asif Ali Zardari, whose party also was part of the 2022 PDM government, has been elected president of the country again. This is his second term in the President office. Interestingly, even before the vote, there was widespread gossips of a pow­er-sharing formula between the PML-N and the PPP, with Sharif serving as prime minister and Zardari as president.

So, with the Shehbaz-Zardari government com­ing in continuation of what the country had until March 4, there will be no luxury of a ‘honeymoon’ period for the new government. Shehbaz Sharif and the coalition partners; PPP and MQM-P have already availed the honeymoon phase marked with rhetoric. PM Shehbaz may not find anybody else to blame for the failed economy, empty pock­et, and bad law and order, if any. Rather, he will find his own face if he tries to find fault with the country’s overall situation.

No doubt, Shehbaz Sharif has a difficult situation to start with. He is expected to sit for most of the coming weeks in order to deal with the emergen­cies as terrorism, ailing economy, inflation, and most importantly the political challenges amid the allegations of election rigging. Pakistan also faces an increasingly tense security situation on its east­ern and western borders. Despite a friendly care­taker setup in Afghanistan, Islamabad has recently fallen out with Kabul over cross-border terrorist attacks and Pakistan’s expulsion of hundreds of thousands of Afghan refugees, many of whom have lived here for decades.

The job of the new government becomes even harder when the country is deeply divided on po­litical lines. With the society deeply split and par­ties on both sides of the aisle in serious conflict, the new government needs to come up with a prudent strategy to steer the country out of the prevailing political and economic crisis.