NY Superstar Strikers add Colin De Grandhomme and Narsingh Deonarine in his squad

The anticipation for the upcoming season of the Legends Cricket Trophy intensifies as the New York Superstar Strikers proudly announce the inclusion of cricketing legends Colin De Grandhomme and Narsingh Deonarine to their esteemed roster. This top-tier cricket event marks the debut participation of the Superstar Strikers and is scheduled to unfold from March 8th to 19th, 2024, at the Pallakele Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka.

Fans eagerly anticipate witnessing thrilling matches featuring the beloved New York Superstar Strikers players, alongside renowned cricketing icons such as Yuvraj Singh, Isuru Udana, Asela Gunaratne, Alviro Petersen, Ricardo Powell, and more.

Colin De Grandhomme, renowned for his explosive batting prowess and dynamic all-round capabilities, eagerly expresses his enthusiasm for joining the esteemed ranks of the New York Superstar Strikers.

Equally esteemed, Narsingh Deonarine, celebrated for his elegant stroke play and wealth of experience, shares his excitement for the upcoming season.