Orange Line Metro Rail wins Brands Icon of Pakistan 2023

ISLAMABAD - The Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) built under the framework of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), has won the prestigious award “Brands Icons of Pakistan 2023” in the category of Metro Rail Transit System.

The Brands Icons of Pakistan 2023 is among those brands that have become the undisputed rep­resentative of their categories in the mindset of the consumers in the society of Pakistan.

The segment of Brands Icon of Pakistan 2023 is classified as the brands that have achieved the sta­tus of an icon of excellence and have given an identity to the cate­gories they belong to, Gwadar Pro reported on Sunday. Orange Line Metro Train Lahore has already won two prestigious awards at the Brands of the Year Awards 2021.

The service won top awards “Emerging Brand of the Year” in the urban rail transit category and “CEO of the Year 2021,” both pre­sented by Brands Foundation.

An official of OLMT told Gwa­dar Pro that “it is an absolute hon­our for us to have received a pres­tigious award that represents the commitment and dedication of the entire Orange Line team to serve its local community in the best way possible.”

“I also congratulate our Board of Directors and senior management for their leadership, as well as the entire Orange Line Metro Train La­hore team for their countless ef­forts and commitment, which have enabled the project to reach this significant milestone and continue to grow,” he added.

As an early-harvest project of CPEC, the Orange Line project was jointly constructed by China Rail­way Group Corporation and China North Industries Corporation, and it was put into operation on Octo­ber 25, 2020, in the capital city of Punjab province, making it Paki­stan’s first-ever mass rapid urban transit train service.