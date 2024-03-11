Pakistan, Chinese experts forge agricultural alliance

ISLAMABAD - To strengthen agricultural col­laboration between Pakistan and China, the Diplomatic In­sight Group (DIG) has hosted a distinguished delegation from China, comprising top agricul­tural scientists and business leaders. Dr Farhat Asif, Chair­person of Diplomatic Insight Group, and CEO Mr Muham­mad Asif Noor welcomed the Chinese delegation to their of­fice. The delegation included Prof Dr He Cheng from China Agricultural University, Prof Dr Wang Jingyu from North­west A&F University, and executives from leading com­panies like Tianjin Henrylead Biotechnology Development Co Ltd and Fujian Shengnong Biotechnology Co Ltd etc. The Diplomatic Insight Group’s subsidiary, the Centre for Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and China Studies Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Stud­ies (IPDS), is already playing a crucial role in enhancing Pakistan’s agriculture sector. Through organising seminars, webinars, and conferences, and facilitating Chinese agri­cultural companies in Paki­stan, IPDS is at the forefront of bridging the knowledge and technology gap between Paki­stan and China in agriculture. The discussion was enriched as the participants discussed the future of agriculture and livestock management, includ­ing discussions on the growth of livestock, advancements in vaccinations, and the manu­facturing of dairy products like cheese. Particular em­phasis was placed on the in­novation in technological and scientific methods to enhance the health and productivity of cows, buffaloes, and other livestock, showcasing a shared vision for a more sustainable and efficient agricultural fu­ture. One of the most enlight­ening parts of the meeting was around the implemen­tation of advanced scientific and technological strategies in livestock management. The experts explored the de­velopment of comprehensive vaccination programmes for poultry, innovative cheese manufacturing processes, and breakthroughs in improving the health of cows and buffa­loes. These discussions high­lighted the potential for signif­icant improvements in animal welfare and productivity and emphasised the importance of sustainable practices in the global food supply chain. This meeting has laid the ground­work for future joint ventures, exchange programmes, and research initiatives that prom­ise to bring about transforma­tive changes in agriculture and livestock management across the globe.