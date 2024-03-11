Pakistan Embassy in Belarus holds reception to mark 84th Pakistan Resolution Day

MINSK - The Embassy of Pakistan in Belarus organized a Reception in commemo­ration of the 84th Pakistan Resolu­tion Day and the 30th Anniversary of the establishment of Pakistan-Be­larus Diplomatic Relations. Minister of Energy of the Republic of Belarus Viktor Karankevich was the chief guest, whereas over 250 other guests, including Ambassadors, Belarusian dignitaries, media personnel, and expatriate Pakistanis attended the event. Reflecting on the historic sig­nificance of March 23rd, Ambassador of Pakistan to Belarus Sajjad Haider Khan, paid homage to the visionary founding fathers especially Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, whose leadership led to the birth of Pakistan as an independent nation on August 14, 1947, said a press release on Sunday. He underscored Pakistan’s stature as the world’s second-largest Muslim nation, with a population of 240 million and a robust economy boasting a GDP of $1.283 trillion in terms of purchasing power par­ity. The contributions of Pakistan’s 10 million expatriates, who annu­ally remit around $30 billion, were lauded for their role in the nation’s socio-economic development. He reaffirmed country’s commitment to the principles of equality, justice and non-alignment in international affairs, as enshrined in the UN Char­ter. He underscored Pakistan’s ac­tive participation in multilateral and regional organizations, advocating for peace, cooperation, and regional development. Turning to the bilat­eral relations between Pakistan and Belarus, Sajjad Haider Khan high­lighted the development of the part­nership over the past three decades, characterized by mutual respect and cooperation. Significant agreements, including the visa abolition for dip­lomatic and official passport hold­ers, and over 80 other MoUs and agreements, have laid the founda­tion for diverse cooperation across various sectors. He also spoke about the Cultural exchanges between Pakistan and Belarus which have flourished, enriched by film, art, music, sports, and educational ini­tiatives. As part of the 30th-anniver­sary celebrations, a series of events, including book launches, cultural festivals, art exhibitions, and musi­cal concerts, are planned to further strengthen cultural ties between the two nations. During his speech, the Belarusian Minister of Energy Viktor Karankevich expressed warm con­gratulations to Pakistan on its Na­tional Day and highlighted the sig­nificant milestones achieved since the Lahore Declaration in 1940. He commended Pakistan’s journey to becoming a respected global player and emphasized the strengthening of bilateral relations over the past 30 years. The Minister highlighted suc­cessful elections in both countries, cooperation within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and key achievements in trade and educa­tion. He thanked Ambassador Sajjad Haider Khan and the Embassy team for their contributions and expressed optimism for continued cooperation and partnership between Belarus and Pakistan.