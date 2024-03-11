Pakistan football team gears up for FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers

In anticipation of the crucial match against Jordan, potential players have convened in Lahore to initiate their training camp.

Under the expert guidance of Head Coach Stephen Constantine, the team is set to embark on an intensive training regimen starting today. Lahore will serve as the initial venue for this preparatory camp, providing the players with optimal facilities and resources to hone their skills.

The much-anticipated clash between Pakistan and Jordan is set to take place on March 21 in Islamabad.