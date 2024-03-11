Pakistan: Weathering the Storm

A small group of senior citizens - all retired - had just started a discussion, focusing on the country’s future. Attired in old style suits, they had just ordered tea in an upscale restaurant of Islamabad. All was honkey-dory. Only one of them had his shoulders slumped. Visibly disturbed, he was continuously shaking his head.
Intellectual: Once again, the country is going through the most critical phase of its history. The general elections have produced a farcical situation that has deepened the roots of polarization in society; raised serious questions about democracy and democratic norms; created doubts about the economic recovery plans through tainted political leadership; and provided an opportunity to friends, foes, and donors alike to have a laugh at us. No one knows how to navigate through this colossal mess. The directionless society is going around in circles aimlessly. This charade is touching the heights of absurdity. I have not been able to sleep at night and I have been unable to pen down any of my thoughts for months. Perhaps, its my age or maybe I am losing it altogether. However, I am not angry. Neither is there any feeling of dismay. Seems like a nightmare, though.
Politician: It’s not very difficult to understand the reasons. It is déjà vu. The experiment conducted in 2018 had failed. The country had to put back on track. We were asked to hold the fort for sixteen months before the caretaker set-up could initiate the spadework. We were promised a government after the general elections and that’s what has happened. Moving one head from one seat to another is part of the game. These are small adjustments. A coalition it was and a coalition it is. Those alleging rigging should first explain their victory in 2018 and their over four-year unchecked tenure. Suddenly, people have forgotten the rules of business. Suddenly, Pakistan is being compared to Sweden and Denmark. Come on, Sir. All of us know the system and its requirements. People should be grateful to us. Once again, we have offered our services to save democracy even though we know we cannot deliver. It is not possible.
Bureaucrat: Yes Sir. You are right. Your continuous guidance and patronage will bring about the requisite change. I have worked with the new Finance Minister’s father. He is competent, efficient, knowledgeable, and selfless just like his late father. I am sure my son will prove to be a worthy Finance Secretary. Just to let you know that my son and his team has already completed the initial work on the country’s budget for the fiscal 2024-25. The FBR reforms approved by the caretaker government will be implemented with a little bit of improvement here and there. We need to devise a plan to increase the tax to GDP ratio from eight to fifteen percent but without disturbing the in-place system of income tax and customs officials. No worries, Sir. You will see. It is going to be the best budget speech in the history of Pakistan ever.
General: Nonsense. There is absolutely no problem. You people don’t know how to manage your affairs. No one is thinking outside the box. Broaden your horizon. Look around and see the real issues. The regional and geostrategic situation is getting alarmingly precarious. The tension in the South China Sea is causing constant headaches. The menace of terrorism and extremism is becoming ever more ominous. The US and others must realize the importance of our strategic location. Don’t underestimate us. We are a nuclear country. No one can dare attacking us. Our borders are secured. We are doing our job alright. Don’t drag us into your political mess. Instead of being grateful that we provided a secured environment to conduct the elections, we are being accused of manipulating the results. Let me assure you once again. We are now apolitical. Absolutely apolitical. We have bigger issues to deal with.
Professor: After more than four decades, we have concluded that proceedings against ZAB were unfair and lacked due process, both at trial and appeal stage. Any idea what to do with this ‘historic’ verdict? Should we prepare ourselves for witnessing the emergence of more skeletons out of the closet? What is the point here? Rewriting history or setting a precedent? The fact remains that the country lost one of its most revered leaders. A timely fair trial might have acquitted him. What is the guarantee that next time, there won’t be any ‘constitutional lapses.’ Eh? And who will be the guarantor? Justice delayed is justice denied. Justice? Do we know what we are talking about? I taught political science for forty years. I assure you we are going backwards. One more thing. Old tactical moves like diverting public attention from real issues through such moves, don’t work these days. This is the age of Artificial Intelligence.
Intellectual: Artificial Intelligence? More than ninety percent of our population does not have potable drinking water. Should we worry about advancement in technology or provision of basic amenities to the common man? Shame.
General: For problems of the common man, you should visit some civil society forum. Here, we are discussing issues facing the country. There is a difference. Focus on good governance. Okay?
Politician: The General is right. Let the new leadership take care of things. The new Chief Minister of Punjab with her uncle as PM – the combination is ideal. Just like in the past, no rift between the center and the province. Indeed, such an arrangement facilitates good governance. All matters could be discussed and thrashed out at home.
Bureaucrat: Brilliant. I think it would be ideal to have the remaining members of the family too adjusted in the Cabinet. I tell you; the country will run ever so smoothly. This is what they call – thinking outside the box.
Professor: Churchill once remarked: ‘The best argument against democracy is a five-minute conversation with the average voter’. How many more years would it take us to understand the true meaning of democracy?
Intellectual: Not even in a hundred years if the people remain uneducated and unaware of their rights. In the words of Roosevelt: ‘Democracy cannot succeed unless those who express their choice are prepared to choose wisely. The real safeguard of democracy, therefore, is education’.
General: No wonder our intellectuals and professors are talking absurdly. It’s a good thing that these chaps have gone into hiding. Come on, gentlemen, let’s call it a day. It’s my golf time.
Najm us Saqib
The writer is a former Ambassador of Pakistan and author of eight books in three languages. He can be reached at najmussaqib
1960@msn.com