Palestinians prepare for Ramazan in the shadow of Gaza war

JERUSALEM/CAIRO/RAFAH, GAZA - Palestinians prepared for Ramazan in sombre mood with heightened secu­rity measures by Israeli police and the spectre of war and hunger in Gaza over­shadowing the normally festive Muslim holy month as talks to secure a ceasefire stalled. Thousands of police have been deployed around the narrow streets of the Old City in Jerusalem, where tens of thousands of worshippers are expected every day at the Al Aqsa mosque com­pound, one of the holiest sites in Islam.

The area, considered the most sacred place by Jews who know it as Temple Mount, has been a longstanding flash­point for trouble and was one of the starting points of the last war in 2021 between Israel and Hamas, the Islamist movement that controls Gaza. That 10- day conflict has been dwarfed by the current war, which is now in its sixth month. It began on Oct. 7 when thou­sands of Hamas fighters stormed into Israel, killing some 1,200 people, by Is­raeli tallies. Israel’s relentless campaign in Gaza has caused increasing alarm across the world as the growing risk of famine threatens to add to a death toll that has already passed 31,000.

After some confusion last month when hard-right Security Minister Ita­mar Ben Gvir said he wanted restric­tions on worshippers at Al Aqsa, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the numbers admitted would be similar to last year. “This is our mosque and we must take care of it,” said Azzam Al-Khatib, director general of the Jeru­salem Waqf, the religious foundation that oversees Al Aqsa. “We must protect the presence of Muslims at this mosque, who should be able to enter in big num­bers peacefully and safely.” The start of Ramazan depends on lunar observa­tions - for Palestinians it will begin on Monday, while it will start on Tuesday in some Arab and Muslim countries. In contrast to previous years, the usu­al decorations around the Old City have not been put up and there was a simi­lar sombre tone in towns across the oc­cupied West Bank, where around 400 Palestinians have been killed in clashes with security forces or Jewish settlers since the start of the Gaza war.