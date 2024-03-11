PARC chief stresses for adaption of modern tech in agri field

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Pakistan Agriculture and Research Council (PARC) Chairman Dr Ghulam Muhammad Ali has stressed for adaption of modern technology in agriculture to get maximum yield.
“Use of latest technology can increase production and farmers can earn handsome profits,” said PARC chairman while addressing an awareness seminar as chief guest held here at Agriculture Research Institute (ARI) Dera Ismail Khan. He said the country has witnessed a significant increase in wheat production due to Agriculture emergency announced by the prime minister.
“The wheat production has been reached up to 90 maunds per acre in the country due to hard work of agri-scientists and mutual confidence of the farmers,” he mentioned.
The event was also addressed by University of Agriculture Dera (UAD) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shakeeb Ullah, National Project Director for Wheat Dr Muhammad Yaqub, Member Plant Science Division Dr Imtiaz Hussain, Director Arid Zone Bhakkar Dr Muhammad Aslam, Additional Deputy Commissioner Syed Gulfam Abbas Shah, Chairman Planning And Development Pir Arshad Farooq, Director Agriculture Research Center Dera Ismail Khan Abdul Qayyum Khan Director General Research Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Abdul Bari and other experts.
The speakers said that in the last few years the average production of wheat in Pakistan has increased from 28 maunds to 84 munds per acre.
The landowners of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should invest more on their lands to get maximum benefits. At the end, ARI DI Khan Director Abdul Qayyum Khan thanked the participants and asked the farmers to adopt modern techniques for getting bumper crops.