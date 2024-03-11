Monday, March 11, 2024
PARC chief stresses for adaption of modern tech in agri field

March 11, 2024
DERA ISMAIL KHAN   -   Pa­kistan Agriculture and Research Council (PARC) Chairman Dr Ghu­lam Muhammad Ali has stressed for adaption of modern technolo­gy in agriculture to get maximum yield. 

“Use of latest technology can in­crease production and farmers can earn handsome profits,” said PARC chairman while address­ing an awareness seminar as chief guest held here at Agriculture Re­search Institute (ARI) Dera Ismail Khan. He said the country has wit­nessed a significant increase in wheat production due to Agricul­ture emergency announced by the prime minister.

“The wheat production has been reached up to 90 maunds per acre in the country due to hard work of agri-scientists and mutual confidence of the farm­ers,” he mentioned. 

The event was also addressed by University of Agriculture Dera (UAD) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shakeeb Ullah, National Project Director for Wheat Dr Muham­mad Yaqub, Member Plant Sci­ence Division Dr Imtiaz Hus­sain, Director Arid Zone Bhakkar Dr Muhammad Aslam, Addition­al Deputy Commissioner Syed Gulfam Abbas Shah, Chairman Planning And Development Pir Arshad Farooq, Director Agricul­ture Research Center Dera Ismail Khan Abdul Qayyum Khan Direc­tor General Research Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa Dr Abdul Bari and other experts. 

The speakers said that in the last few years the average pro­duction of wheat in Pakistan has increased from 28 maunds to 84 munds per acre. 

The landowners of Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa should invest more on their lands to get maximum bene­fits. At the end, ARI DI Khan Direc­tor Abdul Qayyum Khan thanked the participants and asked the farmers to adopt modern tech­niques for getting bumper crops.

