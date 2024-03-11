Monday, March 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Paris Picasso Museum reopens with new selection

Agencies
March 11, 2024
Lifestyle & Entertainment, Newspaper

PARIS  -  The Picasso Museum in Paris, which houses the world’s biggest collection of the Spanish artist’s works, is reopening on Tuesday with an overhauled display and a first-ever tribute to his ex-partner, the renowned painter Francoise Gilot. The new permanent collec­tion will present a fresh selection of 400 works by Pablo Picasso across the museum’s 22 rooms. They have been drawn from some 200,000 items stored in its ar­chives, which include a large pro­portion of the 2,000 paintings and more than 11,000 drawings he completed during his lifetime. All the key periods are represented -- from blue, pink and cubist to surrealist, collage and ceramics. The museum boasts that it is the only institution that can trace Picasso’s development from the very beginning up to his death in 1973. A section called “Labora­tory” highlights Picasso’s count­less sculptures -- made from card­board, metal, wood, cigar boxes and whatever else came to hand -- together with related drawings and paintings.

LPG Surge

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1710059159.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024