Parts of Karachi receive light showers

KARACHI - Weather turned pleasant on Sunday morning af­ter majority of the areas in Karachi received driz­zle a couple of days before beginning of Ramadan.

Light showers soaked a number of neighbour­hoods including Korangi, North Karachi, Na­zimabad, Landhi, Saddar, II Chundrigar Road, Clifton, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Shahra-e-Faisal. The drizzling has dampened the National Stadium in Karachi too, putting the PSL match scheduled be­tween Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators today evening at risk.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz forecast drizzle and light rain today due to westerly winds. He said the weather in the megalopolis was likely to remain partly cloudy on Monday today. Sarfraz said the sky would be clear from Tuesday and mercury was expected to rise to 32°C.

The temperature in the first 10 days of Rama­dan weather would be in accordance with the normal average temperature of March, he said. The Ramadan moon is expected to be born at 2pm Sunday and it could be sighted the next day, when its age will be more than 28 hours, as per the Met Office.