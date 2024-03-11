Daniel Hess, an American in­ventor, rev­olutionised home cleaning with his patent for the first vacuum cleaner in 1860. His device, powered by bellows and hand-cranked, effectively removed dust and debris from carpets and floors. Although Hess’s invention was not widely adopted due to its cumbersome design, it laid the foundation for future innovations in vac­uum technology. His pioneering work paved the way for the development of electric vacuum clean­ers, which became a household staple in the twenti­eth century, transforming cleaning practices world­wide. Hess’s ingenuity and foresight set the stage for the modern vacuum cleaner, enhancing hygiene and convenience in homes globally.