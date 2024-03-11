Monday, March 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Past in Perspective

“To invent, you need a good imagination and a pile of junk.” –Thomas A. Edison

Past in Perspective
March 11, 2024
Opinions, Past in Perspective, Newspaper

Daniel Hess, an American in­ventor, rev­olutionised home cleaning with his patent for the first vacuum cleaner in 1860. His device, powered by bellows and hand-cranked, effectively removed dust and debris from carpets and floors. Although Hess’s invention was not widely adopted due to its cumbersome design, it laid the foundation for future innovations in vac­uum technology. His pioneering work paved the way for the development of electric vacuum clean­ers, which became a household staple in the twenti­eth century, transforming cleaning practices world­wide. Hess’s ingenuity and foresight set the stage for the modern vacuum cleaner, enhancing hygiene and convenience in homes globally.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1710059159.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024