PBA delegation calls on CM Maryam

A delegation of Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) called on Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Monday.

The PBA delegation greeted Maryam on becoming the first woman chief minister in the history of the country.

The delegation comprises Mian Amer Mahmood, Shakeel Masood, Sultan Ali Lakhani and Nazafreen Saigol.

The interaction between the Punjab government and the electronic media came under the discussion during the meeting.

Senior provincial minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, provincial information minister Azma Bokhari and Pervaiz Rashid were also present on the occasion.