Peoples’ rights to be delivered to their doorsteps: Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reached Model Ramzan Bazaar Control Room in Poonch House on Sun­dayin order to review monitoring mech­anism of the provincial model market control room. Madam Chief Minister ob­served both district and PITB dashboards developed for the purpose, besides re­viewing the Qeemat App dashboard. She was briefed by the authorities about the data displayed on these dashboards. Madam Chief Minister stressed on the importance of effective monitoring of the delivery of Ramadan Negahban hampers at beneficiaries’ doorsteps. She said,“I will not tolerate any obstruction or neglect in this regard.” Madam Chief Minister said district score cards will be developed on the basis of performance of district administration in the delivery of Rama­dan Negahban hampers at beneficiaries’ doorsteps, and handling of other related issues thereof. She said marks will be de­ducted for the violation of SOPs in this re­gard. Maryam Nawaz said: “By 10th of Ra­madan, Ramadan Negahban hampers will reach all the needy.” She directed the au­thorities concerned to also include home delivery information in the dashboard. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Sec­retary Industries Ehsan Bhutta, and DG Industries Asif Ali Farrukh were present on the occasion.

CM PAYS TRIBUTE TO MARTYRED POLICE COP

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has paid tribute to the martyred Con­stable for embracing martyrdom due to firing of dacoits in Sargodha. Constable Mohsin Abbas of the Muhafiz Squad de­puted in the suburban area of Sargodha embraced martyrdom due to firing of dacoits in the course of patrolling. The CM acknowledged that the martyred Con­stable Mohsin Abbas embraced martyr­dom for the sake of protecting the life and property of the people. Maryam Nawaz said that the sacrifice of the martyred Constable would always be remembered. The CM ordered the Inspector General of Police to look after family members of the martyred Constable.

CM TAKES NOTICE OF STUDENT’S DEATH

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif took serious notice of death of a student due to alleged torture of a teach­er in Sargodha and sought an immediate report from the Commissioner Sargodha Division in this regard.

Madam Chief Minister directed the au­thorities concerned to fix responsibility after conducting a comprehensive inves­tigation into the violence against 14-year-old Samiullah.