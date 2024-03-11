Peshawar blast: CTD arrests three suspects in late-night raids

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Monday arrested three suspects in late-night raids in connection with the Peshawar blast.

As per details, the CTD spokesperson said that key suspects of Peshawar blast have been arrested in the targeted raids.

The CTD officials stated that the injured terrorist who was arrested at the spot of the incident has recorded his statement.

However, the mobile phones and motorcycle were of no help for the investigation as the motorcycle has been completely damaged.

Yesterday, two people were killed and one sustained injuries in Peshawar’s ‘suicide’ blast.

According to SSP Operations Kashif Aftab Abbasi, the blast that occurred in Board Bazar was a ‘suicide’ attack.

Rescue 1122 staff reached the site soon after the blast. They moved the dead and the injured to a nearby medical facility. Police and security agencies cordoned off the area and have started investigations. No group has so far claimed responsibility for the blast.

Later, the blast occurred when the terrorist were carrying the explosives to another location.