Monday, March 11, 2024
PFA destroys 1,500 kg adulterated gram flour

APP
March 11, 2024
RAWALPINDI  -  The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in an action to pro­vide quality food items in the month of Ramadan under the mission of Chief Minister of Punjab, here on Sunday conducted a raid at a flour mill near Baga Mor and recovered 600 kg of defective flour and 7280 kg of maize flour besides destroying 1500 kg of adul­terated gram flour. DG Pun­jab Food Authority Asim Ja­ved said that non-standard flour was being mixed in the basin. The production was stopped until the im­provement of the factory for forgery, while a case was registered against the owners. Basin samples have been sent to a food lab for further analysis. He said that a grand opera­tion is going on to crack­down on counterfeiters and counterfeiting mafia in Ramadan. Supply of quality items to the fasting people will be ensured in all cases.

