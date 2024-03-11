PFF issues voting list for District Football Association Election 2024

The Pakistan Football Federation has released the voting list for the District Football Association Election 2024. The voting list encompasses clubs from the districts of Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh.

Scheduled to commence on March 13, the voting process will continue til March 16, allowing ample time to ensure a fair and transparent electoral procedure.

The participation of clubs from diverse regions underscores the inclusivity and democratic nature of these elections, reflecting the collective voice of football enthusiasts across Pakistan.