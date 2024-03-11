Monday, March 11, 2024
PHHSA, PBF felicitate Asif Zardari on becoming president

Agencies
March 11, 2024
Business, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  The re-election of Asif Ali Zardari as President of Pakistan for the second time has garnered widespread sup­port and congratulatory messages from business leaders.

Pakistan Hitech Hybrid Seed Asso­ciation (PHHSA) Chairman Shahzad Ali Malik and Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) District President Momin Ali said in a joint statement here Sunday that Asif Ali Zardari’s re-election as Presi­dent is perceived as a positive develop­ment for Pakistan’s political landscape that would contribute to much-needed stability, a crucial element for sustain­able economic growth.

Both the businesses leaders have ex­pressed optimism about the potential impact of Zardari’s presidency on the country’s economy. Political stability is seen as indispensable for creating an environment conducive to investment, business expansion, and job creation.

Agencies

