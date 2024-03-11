PHHSA, PBF felicitate Asif Zardari on becoming president

LAHORE - The re-election of Asif Ali Zardari as President of Pakistan for the second time has garnered widespread support and congratulatory messages from business leaders.
Pakistan Hitech Hybrid Seed Association (PHHSA) Chairman Shahzad Ali Malik and Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) District President Momin Ali said in a joint statement here Sunday that Asif Ali Zardari’s re-election as President is perceived as a positive development for Pakistan’s political landscape that would contribute to much-needed stability, a crucial element for sustainable economic growth.
Both the businesses leaders have expressed optimism about the potential impact of Zardari’s presidency on the country’s economy. Political stability is seen as indispensable for creating an environment conducive to investment, business expansion, and job creation.