PIC, Qatar Charity to provide free heart treatment for orphaned children

PESHAWAR - Peshawar Institute of Cardiol­ogy (PIC) and Qatar Charity Pakistan on Sunday joined hands to provide free heart treatment for orphaned and underprivileged children.

According to the spokesperson of Peshawar In­stitute of Cardiology, Riffat Anjum, the Chief Ex­ecutive and Medical Director of PIC, Professor Dr Shahkar Ahmed Shah, and representatives of Qa­tar Charity Pakistan Sajjad Khan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Under this agreement, Qatar Charity will pro­vide financial assistance for the treatment of over 150 children suffering from cardiac diseases.

The initial project duration is set for four months, with the possibility of extension. Pro­fessor Dr Ijaz Hussain, Head of Paediatric Cardi­ology at PIC, expressed gratitude for the finan­cial support, stating that it would prove to be a beacon of hope for orphaned and underpriv­ileged children.

The funding will cover free treatment, including heart surgeries, for children with congenital heart defects and open-heart surgery needs.

Qatar Charity Pakistan and the people of Qatar have been acknowledged for their sup­port in becoming a lifeline for these vulnera­ble children.