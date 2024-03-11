Plebiscite in GB

Whether a plebiscite should be conducted in Gilgit-Baltistan to let its populace exercise their fundamental right of self-determi­nation is an unambiguous matter enshrined in the resolutions of the United States. Having said that, un­fortunately, how unenthusiastical­ly Pakistan has handled this sen­sitive issue of GB’s limbo status is evident from the fact that the last verdict on the same matter was given by a seven-member bench of the Supreme Court in 2019.

But since then, the state adopt­ed its customary nonchalance to­wards GB, thereby putting this matter on the back burner. How­ever, this time around, optimis­tically, the honourable Chief Jus­tice of Pakistan, Qazi Faez Isa, has brought up this case into the spot­light. His suggestion to conduct a due plebiscite under the recom­mendations of the UNCIP resolu­tion is a heartening development for us—the people of GB.

CJP was right when he suggest­ed such a move, especially against the backdrop of India’s illegal nul­lification of the status of Occu­pied Jammu and Kashmir back in 2019 to ‘devour Jammu and Kash­mir’. Historically speaking, in the above-mentioned matter, Pakistan has always resorted to one-step-forward-ten-steps-back shenani­gans to keep GB in its ever-limbo status as it has always been since it acceded to Pakistan in 1948.

We were only granted Presiden­tial orders, non-local committees, and executive orders simply to ad­minister, or rather control, arbi­trarily and unilaterally. Needless to mention sans internal autono­my, GB Assembly and dummy set­ups have proved to be toothless in addressing major issues and griev­ances of the people of the region.

Given the ever-growing resent­ment and sense of alienation and deprivation in the masses of GB, it is high time CJP’s Plebiscite sugges­tion was mulled over by those at the helm of state affairs. This is the only democratic solution for the linger­ing issue of GB accepted by all in­ternational organisations and insti­tutions. It is time to act upon CJP’s recommendation in letter and spirit.

ZAHID ALI ZOHRI,

Gilgit-Baltistan.