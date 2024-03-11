Plebiscite in GB

Whether a plebiscite should be conducted in Gilgit-Baltistan to let its populace exercise their fundamental right of self-determination is an unambiguous matter enshrined in the resolutions of the United States. Having said that, unfortunately, how unenthusiastically Pakistan has handled this sensitive issue of GB’s limbo status is evident from the fact that the last verdict on the same matter was given by a seven-member bench of the Supreme Court in 2019.
But since then, the state adopted its customary nonchalance towards GB, thereby putting this matter on the back burner. However, this time around, optimistically, the honourable Chief Justice of Pakistan, Qazi Faez Isa, has brought up this case into the spotlight. His suggestion to conduct a due plebiscite under the recommendations of the UNCIP resolution is a heartening development for us—the people of GB.
CJP was right when he suggested such a move, especially against the backdrop of India’s illegal nullification of the status of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir back in 2019 to ‘devour Jammu and Kashmir’. Historically speaking, in the above-mentioned matter, Pakistan has always resorted to one-step-forward-ten-steps-back shenanigans to keep GB in its ever-limbo status as it has always been since it acceded to Pakistan in 1948.
We were only granted Presidential orders, non-local committees, and executive orders simply to administer, or rather control, arbitrarily and unilaterally. Needless to mention sans internal autonomy, GB Assembly and dummy setups have proved to be toothless in addressing major issues and grievances of the people of the region.
Given the ever-growing resentment and sense of alienation and deprivation in the masses of GB, it is high time CJP’s Plebiscite suggestion was mulled over by those at the helm of state affairs. This is the only democratic solution for the lingering issue of GB accepted by all international organisations and institutions. It is time to act upon CJP’s recommendation in letter and spirit.
ZAHID ALI ZOHRI,
Gilgit-Baltistan.