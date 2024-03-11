PM increases Ramazan relief package to Rs12.5b

1,200 mobile points, 300 permanent relief centres will be established n Shehbaz directs to deliver the food package to as many poor, needy and deserving people as possible n Thanks world leaders for felicitating him.

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has increased the volume of the Ramazan Relief Package for de­serving people from Rs7.5 bil­lion to Rs12.5 billion in order to facilitate maximum people dur­ing this holy month.

In an official statement issued by the PM House on Sunday, in addition to increasing the size of the Ramazan relief package, the Prime Minister also directed to broaden the scope of the pack­age. According to the details, along with utility stores and the Benazir Income Support Program, mobile units will also provide food items at low prices under this pack­age across Pakistan. The Prime Minister directed to deliver the food package to as many poor, needy and de­serving people as possible. Initially, 1200 mobile points and 300 permanent package relief centres are being es­tablished for this purpose. Under the relief package, from 1st Ramazan to the end of this holy month, food items will be provided at lower prices than the nor­mal market prices. Apart from the designated places, the trucks will deliver cheap food items to the poor peo­ple in different areas. Loca­tion determination will be supported by modern tech­nology GPS and a special video will also be released to guide the use of the mo­bile App. A digital technolo­gy enabled dashboard is be­ing developed to monitor mobile flour sales. The sup­ply of flour will also contin­ue during the transfer of mo­bile units from one location to another. The distribution of flour will be continuous­ly monitored through mo­bile and live footage. Under the Benazir Income Sup­port Program, flour, rice, dal, ghee, sugar, syrup and milk will be provided at a lower prices than the market rates. A subsidy of Rs77 per kilo­gram of flour and 70 rupees per kg of ghee is being pro­vided under this program. Meanwhile, the prime min­ister thanked President of the Maldives Dr. Mohamed Muizzu, President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wikremesing­he, Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Pra­chanda’ and Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasi­na for their congratulatory messages on his election as Prime Minister. In separate posts on X, the prime minis­ter thanked the President of the Maldives and said that Pakistan remained commit­ted to deepening its rela­tions with the Maldives. Sim­ilarly, in another post on his X account, the prime min­ister expressed gratitude to Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Pra­chanda’ for his letter of felic­itations on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.