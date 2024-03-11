PM increases Ramazan relief package to Rs12.5b

1,200 mobile points, 300 permanent relief centres will be established n Shehbaz directs to deliver the food package to as many poor, needy and deserving people as possible n Thanks world leaders for felicitating him.
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has increased the volume of the Ramazan Relief Package for deserving people from Rs7.5 billion to Rs12.5 billion in order to facilitate maximum people during this holy month.
In an official statement issued by the PM House on Sunday, in addition to increasing the size of the Ramazan relief package, the Prime Minister also directed to broaden the scope of the package. According to the details, along with utility stores and the Benazir Income Support Program, mobile units will also provide food items at low prices under this package across Pakistan. The Prime Minister directed to deliver the food package to as many poor, needy and deserving people as possible. Initially, 1200 mobile points and 300 permanent package relief centres are being established for this purpose. Under the relief package, from 1st Ramazan to the end of this holy month, food items will be provided at lower prices than the normal market prices. Apart from the designated places, the trucks will deliver cheap food items to the poor people in different areas. Location determination will be supported by modern technology GPS and a special video will also be released to guide the use of the mobile App. A digital technology enabled dashboard is being developed to monitor mobile flour sales. The supply of flour will also continue during the transfer of mobile units from one location to another. The distribution of flour will be continuously monitored through mobile and live footage. Under the Benazir Income Support Program, flour, rice, dal, ghee, sugar, syrup and milk will be provided at a lower prices than the market rates. A subsidy of Rs77 per kilogram of flour and 70 rupees per kg of ghee is being provided under this program. Meanwhile, the prime minister thanked President of the Maldives Dr. Mohamed Muizzu, President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wikremesinghe, Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ and Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina for their congratulatory messages on his election as Prime Minister. In separate posts on X, the prime minister thanked the President of the Maldives and said that Pakistan remained committed to deepening its relations with the Maldives. Similarly, in another post on his X account, the prime minister expressed gratitude to Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ for his letter of felicitations on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.