Poetry book on plight of people in Gaza, IIOJ&K launched

MULTAN - Renowned Punjabi poet Sahil Sajid’s book, depicting the sorrows of oppressed peo­ple including the victims of Gaza and In­dian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kash­mir was launched here on Sunday. The poetry book, highlighted the sufferings of the oppressed people in impressive way. The unveiling ceremony of “Akhar Rupaye Mere Naal” (words start weeping with me) was held at Multan Arts Council. The book also depicts the brutalities and in­justices being done in Ghaza and IIOJ&K and the ceremony stirred the emotions of the participants. Sahil Sajid, hailing from Karachi, expressed that his selection of Punjabi language for highlighting the suf­fering of the people was essential for him to pay back the debt of mother tongue. “Repaying the debt of mother tongue was a duty, and I endeavored to fulfill this debt through poetry collection”, He remarked. He also emphasized the abil­ity to express oneself more effectively in the mother tongue. Sahil Sajid also rem­inisced about his educational journey starting from Matric in Multan and the launch of his first book “Doobta Sooraj” also held in Multan, showing his special connection to the city. He extended grat­itude to “Gurdopesh Publications” for making the publication of his book pos­sible in Multan. The literary event was chaired by Dr. Muhammad Amin, with notable attendees including Razi uddin Razi, Shakir Hussain Shakir, Mastih­san Khayal, Javed Yaad, Salim Naz, Am­jad Ramay, Yousuf Salim Qadri, Akbar Hashmi, Azhar Saleem Majhoka, Shafiq Akhtar Harr, Parvez David and Samuel Kamran. Dr Muhammad Amin stressed the importance of preserving endangered languages for their survival.