Police officer martyred in encounter with dacoits

NAWASHAH - A sub-inspector (SI) was mar­tyred in an encounter with dacoits in the limits of C-sec­tion police station in Thul town of Jacobabad district in Sindh.

The exchange of fire between the police and dacoits was con­tinuing till last reports came in, spreading terror in the area and forcing the residents to confine themselves to their homes. More police contingents were called in to tame the dacoits. The body of SI Rasul Bux Brohi was shifted to hospital.

TWO COPS INJURED

Two police personnel were injured after some unidentified persons fired at their van.

The police said that retalia­tion by the cops forced the as­sailants to flee, while a heavy police contingent was sent to arrest them.

The injured cops Shamsud­din Lehr and Muhammad Tahir were shifted to Civil Hospital, Shikarpur.

CAPTIVE RELEASED IN PO­LICE OPERATION

Also in Shikarpur, an encoun­ter took place between the po­lice and dacoits after the former conducted a targeted operation in katcha area near Khanpur for the release of some captives.

SSP Shikarpur said that the encounter led to the release of Abdul Nabi alias Abdullah, a truck driver, who had been taken hostages by dacoits a few days ago.

TWO DACOITS KILLED

In Kandiaro, Sindh, anoth­er dacoit, who had been in­jured in a police encounter on Link Road, passed away. Both dacoits had been shifted to a hospital in Nawabshah.