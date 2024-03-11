Portugal votes with centre-right poised to oust Socialists

LISBON - Voters in Portugal went to the polls Sunday in an early election that could see the country join a shift to the right across Europe after eight years of Socialist rule. Fi­nal opinion polls pub­lished Friday put the centre-right Democrat­ic Alliance (AD) narrow­ly ahead of the Social­ist Party (PS) but short of an outright majori­ty in parliament, which could make the far-right Chega the kingmak­er for a coalition gov­ernment. But analysts warned the results of the election, Portugal’s second in two years, re­mained wide open given the large number of un­decided voters. Exit poll projections are expected at 8:00 pm (2000 GMT). “These elections repre­sent a possible change, there would be little point in doing other­wise,” Pedro Resende, a 56-year-old security of­ficer, told AFP at a poll­ing station in Telheiras, a modern, upper-mid­dle-class neighbourhood in northern Lisbon. The AD has campaigned on promises to boost eco­nomic growth by cutting taxes and to improve public services.