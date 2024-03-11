Monday, March 11, 2024
President Biden says Netanyahu ‘hurting Israel more than helping’

Agencies
March 11, 2024
International, Newspaper

WASHINGTON  -  US President Joe Biden has said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Ne­tanyahu is “hurting Is­rael more than help­ing” with his handling of the war with Hamas, even as Biden stressed he would not abandon support for Israel.

“What’s happening is he has a right to defend Israel, a right to contin­ue to pursue Hamas,” Biden told MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart on Saturday. “But he must, he must, he must pay more attention to the innocent lives being lost as a consequence of the actions taken.

“In my view, he’s hurt­ing Israel more than helping Israel […] it’s contrary to what Is­rael stands for. And I think it’s a big mistake,” Biden added. More than 30,000 Palestinians, mostly women and chil­dren, have been killed and 69,465 injured in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7. 

In what was a contra­dictory exchange with his interviewer, Biden said “they cannot have 30,000 more Palestin­ians dead as a conse­quence of going after” Hamas militants.

Asked whether an Is­raeli invasion of Rafah would be a red line for him with Netanyahu, Biden said: “It is a red line but I’m never going to leave Israel. The de­fense of Israel is still crit­ical. So there’s no red line (in which) I’m going to cut off all weapons so they don’t have the Iron Dome to protect them.” Biden insisted, howev­er, that Netanyahu “must pay more attention to the innocent lives being lost as a consequence of the actions taken.” He re­iterated his call for a six-week ceasefire for hos­tage releases and aid delivery, though nego­tiations appear to have stalled Biden announced during Thursday’s State of the Union plans for the U.S. military.

