President Zardari presented guard of honour on assuming charge

President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday was presented guard of honour on assuming the office of president.

The ceremony of presenting the guard of honour to the newly-elected president was held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Asif Zardari reached Aiwan-e-Sadr by a buggie for the guard of honour ceremony. A contingent of armed forces presented the guard of honour to President Zardari.

Bilawal Bhutto, Asefa and Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari also participated in the event.

Asif Ali Zardari was sworn in as the president of Pakistan on Sunday. Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa had administered oath to Zardari in the swearing-in ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

His rival candidate of Sunni Ittehad Council, Mahmood Khan Achakzai, had got 181 votes.

Zardari was elected the 14th president of the country on Saturday. Zardari, the nominated presidential candidate of the ruling alliance, had secured 411 votes.