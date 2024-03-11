Monday, March 11, 2024
Professional beggars rush to markets in Rawalpindi

Local authorities appear to remain passive observers

RAWALPINDI  -  Professional beggars rushed in markets ahead of Ramzan ul Mubarak. An issue that has notably intensified this season. Among the beggars, eunuchs have become a common sight, seeking alms across various parts of the city, while the local authorities appear to remain passive observers amidst this growing concern.

The streets and busy road­ways of Rawalpindi are now scenes of persistent begging, with a notable presence of chil­dren, women, and the elderly employing various tactics to draw sympathy and donations from the public. 

These individuals often en­gage in activities such as offer­ing to clean vehicle windows at traffic stops, actions that suggest coordination with the so-called ‘beggar mafia.’

Local citizens have expressed their dismay, highlighting that the rampant beggary tarnishes the image of a society that prides itself on civility and order. Criti­cism has been particularly di­rected towards the Child Pro­tection Bureau, an entity that, despite its mandate to safeguard children’s rights, seems to turn a blind eye to the exploitation of young beggars.

Despite previous efforts by the police and other authori­ties to combat professional begging through targeted cam­paigns, these initiatives have largely failed to produce last­ing solutions or significantly curb the practice. 

The recurrence of such cam­paigns, including those led by the City Traffic Police, under­scores the challenge of eradicat­ing professional begging from the streets of Rawalpindi, point­ing to a need for more effective strategies and a collective soci­etal effort to address this deep-rooted issue.

