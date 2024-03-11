Monday, March 11, 2024
Protest held against police failure to arrest teachers’ killers

Agencies
March 11, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

MIRPURKHAS  -  A large number of teachers took part in a proces­sion here on Saturday to protest against police fail­ure to arrest the culprits involved in the murder of teachers, Zafar Lakho, Hidayatullah Lohar and Mu­rad Ali Bhangwar. The procession organised by the district chapter of the Primary Teachers Associa­tion (PTA) in response to a call for agitation issued by Sindh PTA began its march from Shah Abdul La­teef primary school and culminated at local press club. The protesters’ leaders Azam Hazarvi, Faqeer Perano Mangrio and others demanded the govern­ment ensure immediate arrest of the teachers’ killers. They condemned police for their failure to catch real culprits and said that police deliberately avoided arresting the accused.

