Protest held against police failure to arrest teachers’ killers

MIRPURKHAS - A large number of teachers took part in a procession here on Saturday to protest against police failure to arrest the culprits involved in the murder of teachers, Zafar Lakho, Hidayatullah Lohar and Murad Ali Bhangwar. The procession organised by the district chapter of the Primary Teachers Association (PTA) in response to a call for agitation issued by Sindh PTA began its march from Shah Abdul Lateef primary school and culminated at local press club. The protesters’ leaders Azam Hazarvi, Faqeer Perano Mangrio and others demanded the government ensure immediate arrest of the teachers’ killers. They condemned police for their failure to catch real culprits and said that police deliberately avoided arresting the accused.