Monday, March 11, 2024
PSG held 2-2 at home by Reims after Enrique benches Mbappe

Agencies
March 11, 2024
Sports, Newspaper

PARIS   -   Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain were held to a 2-2 home draw by Reims on Sunday after PSG boss Luis Enrique benched top scorer Kylian Mbappe, who played only the last 20 minutes. PSG extended their unbeaten run in Ligue 1 to 20 games but it was a third straight draw for the defend­ing champions after Reims impressed despite an own goal. With both sides pick­ing up a point, PSG extended their lead over second-placed Brest to 10 points while Re­ims are ninth with 35 points. France skipper Mbappe has regularly played 90 minutes this season but has yet to play a full match for PSG since he informed the club last month that he would leave them as a free agent at the end of this season. “He is a very good player but even more a good person, and I wish him only the best of the best,” added Luis Enrique. 

