Quetta Gladiators beat Lahore Qalandars to reach PSL 9 playoffs

LAHORE - Mohammad Wasim Jr emerged as the hero for Quetta Gladia­tors, hammering a last-ball six to secure a spot in the HBL PSL 9 playoffs with a thrilling six-wicket win over Lahore Qalan­dars on Sunday night.

Lahore Qalandars, despite al­ready being out of playoff con­tention, set a challenging target after opting to bat first. The opening partnership between Sahibzada Farhan and Tahir Baig, contributing 38 runs, was cut short by Abrar Ahmed in the sixth over. Opener Farhan man­aged 25 runs off 22 balls, laced with four boundaries, while Baig added 12 off 13.

As the innings progressed, Abdullah Shafique stood firm, crafting pivotal innings despite losing partners at the other end. His collaboration with Qalan­dars’ captain Shaheen Shah Af­ridi turned the tide, as the duo posted a commanding 91-run partnership for the fourth wick­et. Both reached their half-cen­turies, with Afridi’s explosive 34- ball 55 including six hits over the fence before falling to Moham­mad Amir in the closing over.

Abdullah Shafique remained unbeaten, hammering 59 off 39 balls with the help of three fours and two sixes. From the Gladi­ators’ camp, Abrar Ahmed led the bowling attack, claiming two crucial wickets, while Amir and Wasim Jr each took a wicket.

Quetta Gladiators’ chase was anchored by Saud Shakeel’s unbeaten 88, a masterclass in­nings that kept them in the hunt. Alongside Khawaja Nafay, who chipped in with a timely 26, Shakeel steered the Gladiators towards their target. Despite Jahandad Khan and Shaheen Afridi each taking two wickets for the Qalandars, it was Wa­sim Jr’s dramatic final-ball six that sealed the deal, propelling the Gladiators into the playoffs amidst high drama.

IMAD WASIM’S HEROICS SEAL RECORD CHASE FOR UNITED IN PSL THRILLER

Imad Wasim steered Islam­abad United to a sensational three-wicket victory over Mul­tan Sultans in the 27th match of the HBL PSL 9.

This remarkable win, achieved on the final delivery, saw Islamabad United accom­plish the third-highest success­ful run chase in PSL history, reaching a daunting target of 229 runs. The chase began on shaky ground, with Islamabad United stumbling to 4/2 in the opening overs. However, Colin Munro and captain Shadab Khan swung the momentum in their favor with an explosive part­nership. The duo gathered 141 runs for the third wicket in just 64 balls, both notching up rap­id half-centuries, before their stand was disrupted by Abbas Afridi, who sent Khan back for 54 off 31 balls, including eight hits to the boundary.

Munro’s spectacular innings came to an end shortly after, but not before he had blazed his way to 84 runs off just 48 balls, a knock embellished with 14 boundaries, including five maximums. Following his departure, Islamabad found themselves in a precarious po­sition at 157/5 after 14 overs. Haider Ali’s quickfire 19 added some pace to the innings, but it was Wasim’s late cameo, an unbeaten 30. Alongside Fa­heem Ashraf, Imad engineered a crucial 40-run partnership. Despite Faheem’s departure in the dramatic final over, Imad’s last-gasp heroics, including a boundary and a six off the final two balls, clinched the highest chase of the season for Islam­abad. Faheem struck 23 off 14 balls. Abbas Afridiemerged as the standout bowler for Multan Sultans, capturing 3 for 40.

Earlier, a stellar century from Usman Khan, who unleashed a barrage of 18 boundaries in his unbeaten 100, propelled Multan Sultans to 228/4. His partner­ship with Johnson Charles, who scored a quick 42 off 18 balls, was instrumental in setting up what seemed like a match-win­ning total.

SCORES IN BRIEF

QUETTA GLADIATORS 169/4

(Saud Shakeel 88*, Khawaja

Nafay 26; Jahandad Khan

2-30, Shaheen Afridi 2-41)

beat LAHORE QALANDARS

166/4 (Abdullah Shafique

59*, Shaheen Afridi 55; Abrar

Ahmed 2-31) by 6 wickets.

ISLAMABAD UNITED 232-7

(Munro 84, Shadab 54, Afridi

3-40) beat MULTAN SULTANS

228-4 (Usman 100*, Charles

42, Ashraf 2-32) by 3 wickets.