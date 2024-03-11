Monday, March 11, 2024
Ramazan moon sighted in Pakistan, heralds season of blessings

Web Desk
7:28 PM | March 11, 2024
The holy month of Ramazan begins in Pakistan as the moon was sighted around half past 6 on Monday. 

The first Ramazan will fall on Tuesday (March 12). The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee met on Monday to sight the Ramazan moon at the office of the Auqaf administrator in Peshawar. 

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chairman Abdul Khabir Azad presided over the session which started after Asr. The committee announced the Ramazan moon sighting. 

He said the body recorded witnesses regarding Ramazan crescent sightings from Lahore, Swat, Dir, Peshawar and other cities.

He prayed for the prosperity of the country, adding that it is a blessing that the first fast will be observed across Pakistan on the same day.

Forecast 

According to astronomers, although the moon of Ramazan will rise on March 10, it will not be visible at that time, and it will be visible on March 11.

The first Taraweeh in Pakistan will take place on the night of March 11 as there is a 95 percent probability that the first fast will be observed on Tuesday (March 12).

