Monday, March 11, 2024
Relief hampers distributed among 16,268 families

Agencies
March 11, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD  -   Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh said on Sunday that relief hampers had been distrib­uted among 16,268 fami­lies in Faisalabad during the last 24 hours under the Negahban Ramazan Pack­age. Chairing a meeting here, he ordered to accel­erate verification process of poor and needy families under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) so that maximum families could avail the facility of relief hampers during the holy month of Ramzan. He directed the assistant commissioners to moni­tor the verification process positively and submit its reports accordingly. He also ordered to supply relief hampers at doorsteps of the registered families. He said the district administra­tion officers should ensure high quality and standard of all commodities packed in the hampers. No negli­gence would be tolerated in this regard, he warned.

Tags:

Agencies

