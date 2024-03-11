Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to sight Ramazan moon today

PESHAWAR - Maulana Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad will pre­side over a meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee today (Monday evening) in Peshawar before sighting the Ramazan moon.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Azad has requested all Pakistanis to sight the crescent, wishing that the holy month should begin on the same day throughout the country. If the moon is sighted, the holy month will begin from Tuesday.

Meetings of other zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal Committees will be held simultaneously at their respective places on Shaban 29 after Asr prayers, for the Ramazan moon sighting of Hijri year 1445.

The Ramazan moon was expected to be born at 2pm Sunday and it could be sighted the next day, when its age would be more than 28 hours, as per the Met Office. Meanwhile, People in kingdom, UAE and other Middle Eastern countries are ob­serving their first fast today (Monday) after moon was sighted there on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia on Sunday announced sighting the crescent of the new lunar month marking the be­ginning of holy Ramazan in the kingdom.

Social media handle for news and announce­ments about the two holy mosques, the Grand Mosque of Makkah and the Prophet’s (PBUH) Mosque in Madina, confirmed the Ramazan cres­cent citing the nation’s moon-sighting committee.

People in Saudi Arabia will observe their first fast today (Monday).

Meanwhile, United Arab Emirates (UAE) also sighted the Ramazan moon, shortly after the re­ports from Saudi Arabia. The apex court of Saudi Arabia and moon sighting committee in the UAE had declared this evening (Sunday) as the expect­ed date for Ramazan moon, calling on their resi­dents to look for the crescent and submit reports.

Saudi Arabi is usually the first country to sight the moon for Islamic months, which is followed by other Arab, Middle Eastern and Western coun­tries and some parts of India.