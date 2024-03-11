RWMC disposes off 6,000 tons of garbage during “Suthra Punjab” compaingn

RAWALPINDI - The Rawalpindi Waste Manage­ment Company (RWMC) had re­moved over 6,000 tons of garbage from Rawalpindi city and its teh­sils in the first week of a month-long “Suthra Punjab” cleanliness campaign from March 1 to 31.

During the campaign, the teams collected around 5,542 tons of garbage from Rawalpindi and Murree, 247 tons from Gujar Khan, 500 tons from Kallar Sye­dan, Kahuta and Taxila while 346 tons of garbage had been gath­ered from private housing soci­eties, the spokesman of RWMC told here Sunday. He said that the Capital Development Author­ity had also dumped as many as 4,000 tons of garbage at the Losar dump station.

Similarly, the RWMC also ad­dressed 63 complaints of the total 84 complaints received on social media platforms during the last week. At the same time, hundreds of pamphlets were distributed, and banners were displayed to create awareness among the peo­ple. Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Aamir Khattak, Chair­man RWMC Saqib Rafiq and CEO RWMC Rana Sajid Safdar visited various Union Councils of the city daily and inspected the cleanli­ness campaign. They interacted with the residents and received feedback and suggestions regard­ing the cleanliness campaign. The spokesman informed that the city was also being cleaned by me­chanical washing and sweeping at night while containers kept in the city were also being cleaned daily.