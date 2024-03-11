Saudi Aramco reports 24.7pc drop in profits for 2023

Riyadh - Saudi Aramco on Sunday reported a 24.7 percent decline in profits in 2023 compared to the previous year, the result of lower oil prices and production cuts. The oil giant said in a filing with the Saudi stock market that net in­come reached 454.7 bil­lion Saudi riyals ($121.25 billion) in 2023, compared to 604.01 billion Saudi riyals ($161.07 billion) in 2022. “The decrease mainly reflects the impact of lower crude oil prices and lower volumes sold, and weakening refining and chemicals margins,” Aramco said. Russia’s in­vasion of Ukraine in Feb­ruary 2022 prompted oil prices to skyrocket, peak­ing at more than $130 per barrel that year. Aramco reported what it described as record profits for 2022, giving the kingdom its first annual budget surplus in nearly a decade. “In 2023 we achieved our second-highest ever net income. Our resilience and agil­ity contributed to healthy cash flows and high levels of profitability, despite a backdrop of economic headwinds,” Aramco CEO Amin H Nasser said in a statement. “We also deliv­ered for our shareholders with a 30 percent year-on-year increase in total divi­dends paid in 2023,” he added. Last year, prices dropped to $85 per barrel, resulting in year-on-year profit drops of 23 per­cent in the third quarter, 38 percent in the second quarter and 19.25 percent in the first quarter of last year for Aramco.