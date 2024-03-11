Monday, March 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Saudi king calls for halting ‘heinous crimes’ in Gaza amid Israeli onslaught

Saudi king calls for halting ‘heinous crimes’ in Gaza amid Israeli onslaught
Anadolu
8:17 AM | March 11, 2024
International

Saudi King Salman on Sunday called for halting “heinous crimes” in the Gaza Strip amid the deadly five-month Israeli offensive on the Palestinian enclave.

Saudi Arabia is set to observe the first day of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan on Monday.

“It pains us that Ramadan comes this year amid attacks on our brothers in Palestine,” Salman, 88, said in a speech read out by Information Minister Salman al-Dosari.

The Saudi monarch called on the international community “to fulfill its responsibilities to stop these brutal crimes and provide safe humanitarian and relief corridors."

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 cross-border attack led by Hamas in which some 1,200 people were killed.

Nearly 31,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have since been killed in Gaza, and over 72,500 others injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

Inclusive strategy required to increase students’ enrolment in KP

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of most food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

Tags:

Anadolu

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1710114253.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024