Sindh HEC organises skills development training for faculty at LUMHS

HYDERABAD - The Sindh Higher Education Com­mission (HEC), in collaboration with Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jam­shoro, on Sunday organized a com­prehensive training program for faculty members of public sector universities in the province. The program was organized at the De­partment of Information Technol­ogy in Jamshoro, said the spokes­man of LUMHS here Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Chair­man HEC Sindh Prof Tariq Rafi said that the main objective of the program was to develop teaching skills of the faculty with the help of IT and to enable them to ex­plore new avenues in management and research. He expressed the hope that the training would help the teachers improve their teach­ing and research skills in order to support better outcomes through innovative learning experiences and practical strategies. Prof Bena­fisha Manzoor, Director of ORIC LUMHS and Program Coordinator, informed that 32 faculty members from public universities partici­pated in the training program. The topics covered by experts included policy making, teaching meth­ods, assessment communication skills, educational technologies, research, student counseling, ex­ecutive education, national profes­sional standards for teachers, qual­ity assurance, ethics and the skills needed to become a professional, she told. Vice Chancellor LUMHS Prof Dr Ikram Din Ujjan also ex­pressed his views. The training concluded with the distribution of certificates to the participants.