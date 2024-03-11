Strategy evolved to provide relief to people in Ramazan: Minister

PESHAWAR - Provincial Minister for Food Zahir Shah Toru on Sunday said that a well thought strategy had been evolved to pro­vide maximum relief to the peo­ple in holy month of Ramazan. 736,000 families registered un­der the Ehsaas Programme will get Rs10,000 each through cross cheque to bring transparency and more than 50 lakh people of the province will benefit from this move, he said while talking to the media delegation led by Mardan Press Club President M Bashir Adil and addressing the party workers at his residence. .

Zahir Shah Toru said KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur will definitely meet the Prime Minister for the rights of province. There will be purposeful and meaningful negotiations with the Centre. Re­storing law and order will be the top priority of the incumbent gov­ernment, he said.

Zahir Shah Toru arrived in Mardan on Sunday for the first time after taking the oath of his of­fice. He was warmly welcomed by a large number of party workers and people at the Ring Road.

He said that the Chief Minister will meet the Prime Minister not only for a photo session, but he will hold purposeful negotiations for the constitutional rights of the province and will not compromise on the rights of the province.

He said that for this purpose, the opposition would also be taken into confidence, it was not a mat­ter of a single person, rather, it was the issue of rights of the province and he would go to any extent for this. He said that if the centre re­fused the due rights of the prov­ince, they would consider other options including approaching the Supreme Court.

The provincial food minister said that in the month of Ramazan, hoarding, adulteration and collec­tion of excessive prices would not be tolerated at all. Clear instruc­tions have been given to the ad­ministrations of all the districts. Bazar checking will also be carried out at night time, he added.

Zahir Shah Toru said that devel­opment of the province was linked to peace, so it had been decided to prepare a plan of action with all stakeholders to end terrorism and restore peace.

He said Pakistan is mired in debt and Imran Khan is being punished only because he has been raising his voice to save the country from the torment of debt since day one.

The provincial minister said that it was the mission of the provin­cial government to give relief to the poor people. The relief policy has been changed in this Ramazan and it has been decided to give benefit to 5 million poor people, he expressed.

Along with this, he said cash assistance will also be given to widows and disabled persons for which a policy will be formulat­ed soon.