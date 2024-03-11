Sukkur Police hold flag march to maintain law & order

SUKKUR - The Suk­kur police on Sunday held flag march on city’s roads to maintain law and order. The flag march, supervised by Se­nior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Zubair Nazeer Shaikh, started from Police head­quarters and culminated its starting point after march­ing on the city’s all roads including Bander Road, Sta­tion Road and Minara Road. Besides well equipped com­mandos of Police, the flag march was participated by ASP City, Muhammad Usman Khan, Sub Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs), Station House Officers (SHOs), extra force of Police Line and mo­torcycle squads.